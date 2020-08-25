Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.49

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.49 and traded as high as $48.36. Alstom shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 338,924 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.50 ($55.88).

Get Alstom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.49.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.