Daimler (ETR:DAI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.93

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.93 and traded as high as $42.45. Daimler shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 4,444,146 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.94 ($49.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion and a PE ratio of -147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.93.

About Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

