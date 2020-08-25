Renishaw (LON:RSW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,859.46

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,859.46 and traded as high as $4,770.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,682.00, with a volume of 36,917 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.15).

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,705.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,736.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,859.46.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($51.01), for a total value of £390,400 ($510,126.75). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,350 shares of company stock valued at $143,247,500.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
Magyar Bancorp Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
McCoy Global Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Mears Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.29
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Black Diamond Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Crawford & Company Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21
Capital Southwest Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report