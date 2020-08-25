Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.94

Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $15.29. Lagardere SCA shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 244,716 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.94.

About Lagardere SCA (EPA:MMB)

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

