adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.80

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $233.80 and traded as high as $261.70. adidas shares last traded at $258.50, with a volume of 555,825 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($315.29) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.83 ($295.10).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €233.80.

About adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

