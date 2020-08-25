Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $13.78. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 148,269 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.32 ($15.67).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.61. The firm has a market cap of $754.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19.

Salzgitter Company Profile (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

