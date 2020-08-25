Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,033 shares of company stock worth $50,830,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

