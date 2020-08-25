Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in July

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

