Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($7.32) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

TPTX stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,136,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

