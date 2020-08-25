Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 13.7% in July

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $467.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

