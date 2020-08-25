Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,711 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $25,585,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $23,110,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TBPH opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

