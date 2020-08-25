Short Interest in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Declines By 14.6%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Tricida has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,806.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

