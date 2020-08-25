BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 565,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,084 shares of company stock worth $6,695,875. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth about $77,300,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after buying an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,279,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after buying an additional 85,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $250.33 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

