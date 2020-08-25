US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 676,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

