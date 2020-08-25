Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 563.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 413,634 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $12,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $10,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 155.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,853,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.