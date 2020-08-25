Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 2,932.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.82 ($38.47).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oddo Securities raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,480 ($32.41) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,626.50 ($34.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,719.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,749.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, with a total value of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 331 shares of company stock valued at $853,262.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

