Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Yunji alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 210.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 88,911 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 359,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 17,897.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.18. Yunji has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $232.91 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.