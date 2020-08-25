Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

