Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $5.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,938.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37,140.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

