Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 625.50

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.50 ($8.17).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,638.18). Also, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £199,891.78 ($261,194.02). Insiders purchased a total of 40,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,386 over the last quarter.

LON:BA opened at GBX 541.60 ($7.08) on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 499.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 533.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

