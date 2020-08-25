Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $43.93

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UDR opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after buying an additional 2,631,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,109,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

