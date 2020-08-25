Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

