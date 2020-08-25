Brokerages Set Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $110.28

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $111.83 on Friday. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,856 shares of company stock worth $31,305,715 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.