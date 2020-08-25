Analysts Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $8.63

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 169.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

