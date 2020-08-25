Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$1.91

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVE shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.44.

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,787.80. Insiders bought a total of 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,740 in the last 90 days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.