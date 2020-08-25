Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.69. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 499,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. TD Securities raised Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $657.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.51.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01. Research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Corp will post 0.2394947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guyana Goldfields Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08
Guyana Goldfields Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08
Liberty Tax Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Liberty Tax Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Hilton Food Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.88
Hilton Food Group Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.88
Bowl America Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Bowl America Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Uranium Participation Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51
Uranium Participation Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51
Big Yellow Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,024.47
Big Yellow Group Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,024.47


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report