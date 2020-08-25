Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.69. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 499,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. TD Securities raised Uranium Participation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $657.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.51.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$1.01. Research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Corp will post 0.2394947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

