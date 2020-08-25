Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,024.47

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,024.47 and traded as high as $1,062.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,058.00, with a volume of 197,753 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYG. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($14.31) to GBX 1,096 ($14.32) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,009.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,024.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

