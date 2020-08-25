UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $941.40

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $941.40 and traded as high as $971.50. UNITE Group shares last traded at $967.50, with a volume of 500,678 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 1,028 ($13.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut UNITE Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.92) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,003.75 ($13.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 940.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.40.

UNITE Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sierra Wireless, Inc. Short Interest Down 13.7% in July
Sierra Wireless, Inc. Short Interest Down 13.7% in July
Theravance Biopharma Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Theravance Biopharma Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Tricida Inc Declines By 14.6%
Short Interest in Tricida Inc Declines By 14.6%
BIO-TECHNE Corp Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
BIO-TECHNE Corp Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
US Well Services Inc Short Interest Up 10.4% in July
US Well Services Inc Short Interest Up 10.4% in July
Hub Group Inc Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Hub Group Inc Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report