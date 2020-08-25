Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,542.70

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,542.70 and traded as high as $1,738.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $1,690.00, with a volume of 28,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.91) price objective (up from GBX 2,425 ($31.69)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,592.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.31 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.86%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

