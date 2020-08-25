Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.20

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.20 and traded as high as $80.57. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$58.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.37, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $624.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

