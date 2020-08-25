Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 87,802 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.93.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.