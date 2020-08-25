Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 448,523 shares changing hands.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS)

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

