Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.12

Shares of Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.12 and traded as high as $38.69. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 276,987 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$21,568,416.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69.
About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
