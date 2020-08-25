Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $23.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sierra Wireless, Inc. Short Interest Down 13.7% in July
Sierra Wireless, Inc. Short Interest Down 13.7% in July
Theravance Biopharma Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Theravance Biopharma Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Tricida Inc Declines By 14.6%
Short Interest in Tricida Inc Declines By 14.6%
BIO-TECHNE Corp Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
BIO-TECHNE Corp Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
US Well Services Inc Short Interest Up 10.4% in July
US Well Services Inc Short Interest Up 10.4% in July
Hub Group Inc Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Hub Group Inc Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report