Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.04

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $23.75. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

