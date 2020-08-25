Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.65

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.65 and traded as high as $106.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 750,455 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$98.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$772.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.659048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total transaction of C$383,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares in the company, valued at C$7,456,068.20. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.07, for a total transaction of C$1,110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,311,071.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $3,323,253.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.