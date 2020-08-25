AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.92

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $16.45. AutoCanada shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 144,637 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

