Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 248,948 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 362,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $22.95.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

