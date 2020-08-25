$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Cango had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

CANG opened at $6.30 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

