Analysts Anticipate Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 964.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Ocugen worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

