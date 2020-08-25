ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ITUS’s earnings. ITUS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ITUS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITUS.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE ANIX opened at $2.34 on Friday. ITUS has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 31,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $73,045.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 955,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,191.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

