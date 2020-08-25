-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $2.62 on Friday. LAIX has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $129.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

