Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
BMRA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.