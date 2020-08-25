Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

BMRA opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

