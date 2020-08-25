-$0.67 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.53). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 139,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,686.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $586,000.

NYSE:KOD opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

