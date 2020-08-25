Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Livexlive Media reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89.

In related news, Director Tim J. Spengler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 33,246 shares of company stock valued at $92,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.