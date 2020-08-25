James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

