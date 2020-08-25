Head to Head Survey: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.81%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $325.97 million 9.90 $279.91 million $0.80 14.58 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 5.75 $65.57 million $1.61 17.29

Lexington Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 81.16% 16.26% 8.23% JBG SMITH Properties 7.86% 1.45% 0.81%

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

