Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.03. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 166,643 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Full House Resorts has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 17,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $34,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $59,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,561.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,257 shares of company stock valued at $154,648. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 100,805 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

