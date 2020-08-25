Brokerages Expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

