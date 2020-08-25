Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.79). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.74 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

