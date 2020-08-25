Brokerages Expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to report $32.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.95 million. Assertio Therapeutics reported sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year sales of $137.50 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.16 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $150.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assertio Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASRT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Assertio Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Assertio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

